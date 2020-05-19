As parts of the United States begin to open back up for business during the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Apple has started opening some of its stores in locations across the country. Several are already open, with more to come later as states relax their guidelines.
Here are the U.S. stores that Apple has either already opened or will open again soon.
Open now
Alabama
- Apple The Summit, Birmingham, Alabama: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Apple Bridge Street, Huntsville, Alabama: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Alaska
- Apple Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall, Anchorage, Alaska: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
California
- Apple Arden Fair, Sacramento, California: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Apple Roseville, Roseville, California: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Apple Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, California: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Colorado
- Apple Promenade Shops at Briargate, Colorado Springs: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Florida
- Apple St. John's Town Center, Jacksonville, Florida: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Apple Altamonte, Altamonte Springs, Florida: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Apple Millenia, Orlando, Florida: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Appel Florida Mall, Orlando, Florida: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Hawaii
- Apple Ala Moana, Honolulu, Hawaii: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Idaho
- Apple Boise Towne Square, Boise, Idaho: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
South Carolina
- Apple King Street, Charleston, South Carolina: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Washington State
- Apple University Village, Seattle, Washington: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Apple Bellevue Square, Bellevue, Washington: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Apple Tacoma Mall, Tacoma, Washington: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Apple River Park Square, Spokane, Washington: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Apple Alderwood, Lynnwood, Washington: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Apple Southcenter, Tukwila, Washington: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Opening soon
Arkansas
- Apple The Promenade at Chenal, Little Rock, Arkansas: May 21 - 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
California
- Apple Vintage Faire, Modesto, California: May 20 - 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Apple Del Monte, Monterey, California: May 20 - 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Apple Fashion Fair, Fresno, California: May 20 - 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Apple Valley Plaza, Bakersfield, California: May 20 - 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Florida
- Apple Brandon, Brandon, Florida: May 21 - 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Apple University Town Center, Sarasota, Florida: May 21 - 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Apple International Plaza, Tampa, Florida: May 21 - 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Oklahoma
- Apple Woodland Hills, Tulsa, Oklahoma: May 20 - 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Apple Penn Square, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: May 20 - 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Changing procedures
Apple is changing a number of its regular procedures as part of the re-opening process. For one, it is limiting the number of customers allowed in stores at once. Customers will also be required to wear a mask or other similar face covering, and your temperature will be taken at the entrance of the store.
Stores will also be focusing on Genius Bar one-on-one service. This will limit the exposure of customers to multiple store employees and vice versa.
All of this is done in service of keeping both Apple staff and store customers healthy and minimizing the amount of time customers need to spend in-store.
Questions
Do you have any questions about Apple's latest store openings? Ask away in the comments.
