Apple Card is coming this summer with some exciting changes to how we manage and reward ourselves with our credit card. Things like Daily Cash, where you get cash back every single day from your prior days' purchases, deposited right in your Apple Pay Cash Card. One of the most robust and friendly card management experiences, where you can see trends in your spending, check what categories your money is going into, and better stick to your budget. One of the most aggressive privacy policies on a credit card, where Apple doesn't know what you buy, how much it was, and where Goldman Sachs, the company hosting the card, isn't sharing any of your information to advertisers. All of these things make Apple Card an exciting option for a lot of people who are looking for a credit card that is easy to use, provides straightforward rewards, and is helpful in ensuring you use your card responsibly. However, everyone is different, and we can't expect one card to rule them all. As great as Apple Card is going to be, it doesn't meet everyone's need in every way. For instance, while it's 3% back at Apple is completely unique to Apple Card and the 2% back when using Apple Pay is a solid offer that rivals or beats most other cash back cards on the market, literally everything else lands in the 1% category. So, if you're excited about Apple Card but are trying to figure out what cards pair well with it, we have some answers! For the essentials The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is a fantastic sidekick to Apple Card with its stellar cash back at supermarkets and gas stations, as well as all its additional benefits from American Express. All of us need groceries and most of us need gas, so when it comes to these essentials this card is a perfect fit alongside your Apple Card. Get 3% back for up to $6,000 per year at U.S. supermarkets, which doubles or even triples what you would earn with Apple Card, depending on if the grocery store supported Apple Pay. You'll also earn 2% back at U.S. gas stations, which also doubles Apple Card's cashback rate for those merchants who don't yet support Apple Pay. The card also currently has a $150 welcome bonus and, like Apple Card, no annual fee. You'll also get access to a host of other benefits provided by American Express. Travel benefits include travel accident insurance, car rental loss and damage insurance, roadside assistance, and access to their global assist hotline. You also get some shopping and entertainment benefits like extended warranties, return protection, theft and accidental damage protection for your phone, free 2-day shipping through Shoprunner, and member-only pre-sale tickets to events.

For dining and entertainment Savor® Rewards from Capital One® is a great partner to Apple Card for those who want to get the most rewards out of eating out and being out. Cardholders get unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases. This will, with few exceptions, quadruple the earnings of Apple Card for these kinds of purchases. You also receive 2% back at grocery stores (helpful where Apple Pay is not accepted), and 1% back everywhere else. The card currently has a $500 sign-up bonus offer, and the first year's annual fee is waived ($95 annually after that). If you are a major foodie, movie buff, or concert hopper, this is a great partner to your Apple Card. You'll also get access to a host of other benefits provided by Capital One. Travel benefits include no foreign transaction fees, travel assistance services, and concierge services. You also get some shopping entertainment and benefits like extended warranties, price protection, and exclusive access to sporting and music events.

For keeping it simple The Citi® Double Cash Card is a great card for those who want straightforward cash back that excels where Apple Card lacks, with no points or bonus categories to keep track of. You'll earn 1% back on all purchases at the time of purchase, and another 1% back when you pay down your balance. It's a great option if you don't spend more heavily in certain categories as you will get consistent cash back across the board. With this card and Apple Card combined, you're guaranteed 2% cash back no matter what. You'll also get access to other card benefits provided by Citi®. Benefits include Citi® Private Pass® which gets you access to presale and VIP tickets to a number of sporting events, concerts, movies, and more. You also get purchase protection and Citi® Concierge services. The card has a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months and no annual fee.

For points instead of cash For some people, points can end up being a lot more valuable than cash back. Points card tend to offer huge sign-up bonuses that amount to better offers than cash back sign up bonuses, and there are tons of programs and promotions to earn double and even triple the number of points the card earns on a regular basis, especially for travel, dining, and entertainment purchases. if you want to really get into the rewards game and maximize every earning potential, here are a couple of the best credit cards out there: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has an enormous sign-up bonus of 60,000 points when you spend $4,000 in the first three months. That's equal to $750 worth of travel, and right now one of the best offers on the market. You'll earn 2 points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide and 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases. It has no foreign transaction fees and a $95 annual fee, making it one of the less expensive premium points card around. The American Express® Gold Card is a dining and travel points powerhouse. It currently sports a 35,000 Membership Rewards® Points offer after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months. You'll earn 4 Membership Rewards® points at U.S. restaurants and 4 Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets. It has no foreign transaction fees and a $250 annual fee.

