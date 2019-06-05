Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
Maybe you find the annual fees on some credit cards to be a bit out of budget. Or maybe you don't want to be implicitly tied down to a card because you know you're paying an annual fee. Whatever the reason, you're in luck because there are plenty of no-fee cards out there that still provide good perks and have solid rewards-earning potential:
- Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Unlimited Freedom
- Chase Freedom®: Up to 5% back
- Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card: Venture Rewards
- Discover it® Miles: Awesome intro offer
- Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business: Business travel
- Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card: Good for your mobile wallet
- Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: For Delta lovers
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: For Hilton lovers
- Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card: Unlimited for business
- Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card: Rotating business categories
- Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card: Earning potential
Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Unlimited Freedom
This no-fee card is currently offering to double all cash back purchases in the first year up to $20,000. Afterwards, cardholders will continue to earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Additionally, there is no minimum needed to be able to redeem for cash back.
Chase Freedom®: Up to 5% back
This card works well in tandem with the above Freedom Unlimited. This version of the Freedom (with no fee of course) has rotating 5% categories that changes every quarter. It could be gas, groceries, or other common everyday items. You can earn 5% back on these categories on up to $1,500 in purchases, and then use the Freedom Unlimited for all other purchases.
Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card: Venture Rewards
The card provides many travel perks including zero foreign transaction fees in addition to zero annual fees. Cardholders can earn 1.25x miles on every purchase and 10x miles at Hotels.
Discover it® Miles: Awesome intro offer
Another card with no annual fee but plenty of travel perks is the Discover it Miles card. Right now, Discover will match all the miles cardholders earn at the end of the first year. You can redeem these miles as statement credit towards travel purchases.
Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business: Business travel
This no-fee card is great for small business owners who seek travel benefits including no foreign transaction fees. There are no limits to the amount of miles cardholders can earn, and they can be redeemed with no blackout dates.
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card: Good for your mobile wallet
Right now, cardholders can earn $200 cash back after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Then, earn 1.5% back on all purchases. But, if you use Apple Pay or Google Pay, you can earn 1.8% back on all purchases in your first year! And of course, there are no annual fees.
Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: For Delta lovers
This no-fee co-branded airline card offers the chance to earn double miles on purchases at Delta and at restaurants. And right now, you can earn 10,000 bonus miles after spending just $500 in your first three months with the card.
Hilton Honors American Express Card: For Hilton lovers
This base version of the Hilton Amex has no annual fees, but still offers 75,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Additionally, earn 7x points for purchases directly spent at Hilton and enjoy no foreign transaction fees.
Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card: Unlimited for business
This card is the business version of the Freedom Unlimited. Cardholders can earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases, and can provide cards to employees at no cost. There is no annual fee
Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card: Rotating business categories
This is similar to the base Chase Freedom card; however, because this card is aimed at business owners, the rotating categories include useful things like office supplies and phone services. Like the other Chase cards, there is no annual fee.
Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card: Earning potential
This no-fee card has a lot of points earning potential. Firstly, cardholders can earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. Then earn triple points on dining and triple points on travel.
Bottom line
While these cards won't get you super high end perks like Centurion Lounge access or even TSA PreCheck privileges, they still add a lot of value. And they do so without charging you an annual fee. It's always good to keep at least one or two of these guys in your back pocket.
