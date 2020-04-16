The new iPhone SE was just announced, providing an affordable way to get the best of iOS and some solid smartphone specs in a smaller, cheaper form factor. Though it has had a decent camera upgrade over its predecessors, if you're eyeing one up and wish its camera offered just a little bit more then this limited-time sale at Moment has exactly what you need with various iPhone SE cases and camera lenses at 20% off.

The great news about the iPhone SE (2020) adopting the same form factor as the iPhone 8 is that accessories made for the previous-gen phones fit the new SE just fine. That means there's already a wealth of accessories out there, including Moment's cases.

The cases Moment offers are not just stylish and functional but also built to keep your device protected. Some are a bit thicker than others, so be sure to give a look at the details of any cases you're considering — especially if you tend to drop your phone every so often. Case prices start at just $23.99. As well as looking after your shiny new phone, the Moment cases all include a removeable mount for Moment's many smartphone lenses, and these are also discounted by 20% in this sale.

Though the new iPhone SE has the same 12-megapixel, 4K60 wide angle camera of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, it lacks the other camera options like the ultra-wide and telephoto shooters. You can replicate those cameras with Moment's add-on lenses, such as the wide 18mm lens or the tele 58mm lens, as well as other options like fisheye and macro.

The iPhone SE accessory sale is only available until the iPhone SE starts shipping next week, so head to Moment today to shop the full selection while prices are still low. Moment includes a lifetime warranty with the purchase to cover any manufacturing flaws or defects you might find in the future.