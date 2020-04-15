Get the app Netflix It's all here Netflix offers all the entertainment you need while staying at home. What will you watch today? Free on App Store

And you thought you were having a bad year! It's been seven years since this award-winning series ended production. Despite this, the neo-Western story crime drama remains one of the best told on television. Breaking Bad offers a slow boil story about a high school science teacher, Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston), who becomes one of the biggest drug kingpins in the southwest United States. A former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), comes along for the incredible ride. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Spanning five seasons and 62 episodes, Breaking Bad lead to the ongoing pre-sequel, Better Call Saul and 2019 El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Both are also available on Netflix. I Am Not Okay With This

The 2020 coming-of-age comedy-drama is based on a comic book by Charles Forsman. Featuring two It alums, Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Jess Oleff, the series following 17-year-old Sydney Novak (Lillis) as she struggles to fit in with school life outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Unlike other teenagers, however, Novak has superpowers that get progressively stronger in each episode. After the first season of seven chapters, the series will remind you of Stephen King's classic, Carrie, although this story is different. Netflix has yet to announce the second season of I Am Not Okay With This, although a renewal seems likely. Ozark

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in this thrilling crime drama now in its third season. Ozark follows Martin "Marty" Byrde (Bateman) and his family as they are forced to move from Chicago to the summer resort community of Osage Beach, Missouri, after a money-laundering scheme with a Mexican drug cartel goes bad. Featuring an exciting mix of humor, violence, and salty language, Ozark includes a terrific mix of secondary characters that brings the show to life each season. Among these are characters played by Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, and Esai Morales, among many others. With 30 episodes now produced, Ozark offers a fun, twisty ride that changes ever-so-slightly with each new season. Hopefully, season four will be announced soon. The Society

The Society features an ensemble cast of teenagers who must learn to run their New England town after the adults suddenly disappear and the rest of the world no longer exists. Along the way, hearts are broken, leaders find their voice, and lives are lost forever. With a second season coming later this year, The Society is a mystery teen drama brimming with secrets. Where it comes from here isn't yet known, and that's a good thing! The Crown

You don't need to be one of her subjects to appreciate the longevity of Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign started way back in 1952. The Crown follows the life of the queen from her early days as Princess Elizabeth and onward. Now in its third season, the series will end after season five, which should arrive in 2022. During the first two seasons, The Crown featured Claire Foy as the monarch, with Academy Award Winner Olivia Colman stepping into the role for seasons three and four. The final season will include Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. Historical and intimate, The Crown currently features 30 episodes, 10 for each of the first three seasons. The fourth season should arrive in 2021. The English Game

We stay on the British Isles for this 2020 historical sports drama television miniseries by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Set in the 1870s, the series shows how British football moved from being a sport for the wealthy to something much more. Featuring breathtaking landscapes and nearly perfect dialog, The English Game is a great find and streaming now on Netflix. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

When you're down and can't imagine getting out of bed, there's always Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Featuring The Office's Ellie Kemper, the web television sitcom spanned 51 episodes over four years, ending in 2019. It follows the titular character as she tries to experience life after spending 15 years captured in an underground bunker. Joining Kemper in this hilarious journey is Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, and Jane Krakowski. If you haven't yet experienced Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, do so right now. If you have, you're probably already on your third or fourth viewing. Enjoy!