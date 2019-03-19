The Internet of Things is constantly evolving and adding new products to the lineup, providing you with a ton of smart solutions and gadgets for your home. Two popular choices of digital assistants these days involve Amazon's Alexa and Apple's HomeKit with Siri. Here are all of the smart home accessories that work flawlessly with both Alexa and HomeKit.

August Smart Lock

Staff pick $180 at Amazon

Nanoleaf Light Panels

$270 at Amazon

Lutron Wall Switch

$163 at Amazon

iHome Wi-Fi Smart Plug

$80 at Amazon

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat

$232 at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit

$159 at Amazon

Philips Hue Inara Outdoor Lamp

$50 at Amazon

Philips Hue Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Motion Sensor

$50 at Amazon

Philips Hue Play White and Color Ambiance Smart LED Bar Light

$70 at Amazon

Philips Hue Discover Outdoor White and Color Ambiance Smart Floodlight

$140 at Amazon

Philips Hue Motion Sensor for Smart Lights

$40 at Amazon

Philips Hue Econic Smart Outdoor White and Color Wall Lantern

$130 at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Outdoor LightStrip

$160 at Amazon

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light

$80 at Amazon

Philips Hue Bloom

$60 at Amazon

Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spot Light Base Kit

$280 at Amazon

Philips Hue Smart Hub

$43 at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color Decorative Candle Bulb

$40 at Amazon

Philips Hue White Outdoor Smart Bulbs

$49 at Amazon

Philips Hue Tap

$42 at Amazon

Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch

$22 at Amazon

Philips Hue Go

$80 at Amazon

Philips Hue White Ambiance Recessed Downlight

$35 at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Dimmable Smart Spot Light

$40 at Amazon

Philips Hue White Ambiance Cher Dimmable LED Smart Flushmount

$230 at Amazon

Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellner Dimmable LED Smart Table Lamp

$100 at Amazon

Philips Hue White Ambiance Being Dimmable LED Smart Flushmount

$200 at Amazon

Philips Hue Econic Outdoor Wall and Ceiling Light Fixture

$130 at Amazon

Philips Hue Lucca White Outdoor Lantern

$60 at Amazon

Philips Hue Ludere Outdoor Security Light

$130 at Amazon

Wemo Mini Smart Plug

$25 at Amazon

Sengled Smart LED Multicolor A19 Starter Kit

$50 at Amazon

LIFX Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb

$47 at Amazon

VOCOlinc Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip

$45 at Amazon

VOCOlinc Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb

$25 at Amazon

VOCOlinc Smart Plug

$37 at Amazon

Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug 4-pack

$120 at Amazon

DWFang Wi-Fi Smart Plug Night Light

$13 at Amazon

Yale Security Upgrade Kit for Assure Locks

$130 at Amazon

Koogeek LED Light Bulb

$38 at Amazon

iHaper L3 Smart Light Strip

$25 at Amazon

Arlo Baby Monitor Smart Wi-Fi Baby Camera

$186 at Amazon

SYLVANIA SMART+ Bluetooth Soft White Light Bulb

$32 at Amazon

Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch for Wall and Ceiling

$55 at Amazon

Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Switch for All Bulb Types and Fans

$55 at Amazon

Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Fan Speed Control

$60 at Amazon

iHome iSP100 Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug

$30 at Amazon

Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Pathway Light Base Kit

$130 at Amazon

Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wired Home Security Camera

$162 at Amazon

iHaper B2 Smart Light Bulb

$20 at Amazon

LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi LED Smart Bulb

$24 at Amazon

As the smart home market grows, more and more companies are adding support for the most popular virtual assistants. This list of products that support Alexa and Siri will only continue to grow. Our favorite smart home product on this list is the August Smart Lock because it works with both a virtual assistant and geolocation, so you never have to free your hands to unlock your door.

