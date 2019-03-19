The Internet of Things is constantly evolving and adding new products to the lineup, providing you with a ton of smart solutions and gadgets for your home. Two popular choices of digital assistants these days involve Amazon's Alexa and Apple's HomeKit with Siri. Here are all of the smart home accessories that work flawlessly with both Alexa and HomeKit.
August Smart Lock
August Smart LockStaff pick $180 at Amazon
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit$159 at Amazon
Philips Hue Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Motion Sensor
Philips Hue Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Motion Sensor$50 at Amazon
Philips Hue Play White and Color Ambiance Smart LED Bar Light
Philips Hue Play White and Color Ambiance Smart LED Bar Light$70 at Amazon
Philips Hue Discover Outdoor White and Color Ambiance Smart Floodlight
Philips Hue Discover Outdoor White and Color Ambiance Smart Floodlight$140 at Amazon
Philips Hue Econic Smart Outdoor White and Color Wall Lantern
Philips Hue Econic Smart Outdoor White and Color Wall Lantern$130 at Amazon
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Outdoor LightStrip
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Outdoor LightStrip$160 at Amazon
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light$80 at Amazon
Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spot Light Base Kit
Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spot Light Base Kit$280 at Amazon
Philips Hue White and Color Decorative Candle Bulb
Philips Hue White and Color Decorative Candle Bulb$40 at Amazon
Philips Hue White Ambiance Recessed Downlight
Philips Hue White Ambiance Recessed Downlight$35 at Amazon
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Dimmable Smart Spot Light
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Dimmable Smart Spot Light$40 at Amazon
Philips Hue White Ambiance Cher Dimmable LED Smart Flushmount
Philips Hue White Ambiance Cher Dimmable LED Smart Flushmount$230 at Amazon
Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellner Dimmable LED Smart Table Lamp
Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellner Dimmable LED Smart Table Lamp$100 at Amazon
Philips Hue White Ambiance Being Dimmable LED Smart Flushmount
Philips Hue White Ambiance Being Dimmable LED Smart Flushmount$200 at Amazon
Philips Hue Econic Outdoor Wall and Ceiling Light Fixture
Philips Hue Econic Outdoor Wall and Ceiling Light Fixture$130 at Amazon
Sengled Smart LED Multicolor A19 Starter Kit
Sengled Smart LED Multicolor A19 Starter Kit$50 at Amazon
Yale Security Upgrade Kit for Assure Locks
Yale Security Upgrade Kit for Assura Locks$130 at Amazon
SYLVANIA SMART+ Bluetooth Soft White Light Bulb
SYLVANIA SMART+ Bluetooth Soft White Light Bulb$32 at Amazon
Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch for Wall and Ceiling
Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch for Wall and Ceiling$55 at Amazon
Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Switch for All Bulb Types and Fans
Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Switch for All Bulb Types and Fans$55 at Amazon
Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Fan Speed Control
Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Fan Speed Control$60 at Amazon
Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Pathway Light Base Kit
Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Pathway Light Base Kit$130 at Amazon
Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wired Home Security Camera
Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wired Home Security Camera$162 at Amazon
As the smart home market grows, more and more companies are adding support for the most popular virtual assistants. This list of products that support Alexa and Siri will only continue to grow. Our favorite smart home product on this list is the August Smart Lock because it works with both a virtual assistant and geolocation, so you never have to free your hands to unlock your door.
