The Internet of Things is constantly evolving and adding new products to the lineup, providing you with a ton of smart solutions and gadgets for your home. Two popular choices of digital assistants these days involve Amazon's Alexa and Apple's HomeKit with Siri. Here are all of the smart home accessories that work flawlessly with both Alexa and HomeKit.

As the smart home market grows, more and more companies are adding support for the most popular virtual assistants. This list of products that support Alexa and Siri will only continue to grow. Our favorite smart home product on this list is the August Smart Lock because it works with both a virtual assistant and geolocation, so you never have to free your hands to unlock your door.

