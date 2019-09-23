Cultured Code on Monday released Things 3.10 for iPadOS ahead of the software's release on September 24. The update available in Things 3.10 brings a host of new features to iPad OS, which Cultured Code lays out below:

iPad only:

Support for multiple windows.

Support for pinned widgets on the home screen.

iPad and iPhone:

New actions for Siri Shortcuts, including support for conversational shortcuts.

Dark Mode integration to switch Thing's appearance at sunset.

A new Share Extension that lets you target a list for your to-do.

Support for new system-wide text-editing gestures.

A new Reminders importer for migrating an entire Reminder database to Things.

Accessibility improvements with VoiceOver and Voice Control.

Conversational shortcuts is a powerful feature in iOS 13.1 that will make it easy for someone to have a conversation with Siri while their shortcut runs. Things 3 users will be able to dictate the title of their to-do, attach a due date, and more.

If you use Things 3 as your to-do app of choice, you're in for a treat when iOS 13.1 and iPadOS become available on Tuesday, September 24.