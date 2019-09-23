What you need to know
- Cultured Code has released Things 3.10 for iPadOS.
- The update introduces support for multiple windows and pinned widgets.
- There are many other features that will be available once iOS 13.1 is released.
Cultured Code on Monday released Things 3.10 for iPadOS ahead of the software's release on September 24. The update available in Things 3.10 brings a host of new features to iPad OS, which Cultured Code lays out below:
iPad only:
- Support for multiple windows.
- Support for pinned widgets on the home screen.
iPad and iPhone:
- New actions for Siri Shortcuts, including support for conversational shortcuts.
- Dark Mode integration to switch Thing's appearance at sunset.
- A new Share Extension that lets you target a list for your to-do.
- Support for new system-wide text-editing gestures.
- A new Reminders importer for migrating an entire Reminder database to Things.
- Accessibility improvements with VoiceOver and Voice Control.
Conversational shortcuts is a powerful feature in iOS 13.1 that will make it easy for someone to have a conversation with Siri while their shortcut runs. Things 3 users will be able to dictate the title of their to-do, attach a due date, and more.
If you use Things 3 as your to-do app of choice, you're in for a treat when iOS 13.1 and iPadOS become available on Tuesday, September 24.