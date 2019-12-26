You've received a $25 gift card from Amazon and now it's time to spend it. From inexpensive cases for your iPhone to beautiful wrist bands for your Apple Watch, we've got this covered. Here are 10 ways to use that gift card. Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 11 Case Available in black, white, yellow, purple, PRODUCT(RED), and green, the iPhone 11 has been designed to be seen. With this in mind, here's this inexpensive clear case from Spigen. Featuring raised bezels that lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces, the case includes pronounced buttons and large cutouts that fit most cables.

WFEAGL Apple Watch Band A leather band for your Apple Watch doesn't have to be expensive. Enter WFEAGL, which is available in a dizzying array of leather colors and plenty of hardware color options too. It comes in both Apple Watch sizes, and it adjusts to fit wrists ranging from 5.3 to 7.7 inches. It even comes with a TPU screen protector to prevent damage to your watch.

Amazon Smart Plug One of the easiest ways to make your home smarter is by introducing a smart plug. The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa and adds voice control to any outlet.

OULUCCI Apple Watch Band Snakeskin is hot this year, but if snakeskin's not your thing, never fear. There are tons of other fashionable genuine leather options, such as slim, tapered solid colors, florals, and tri-tone color blocks.

Wyze Cam With the Wyze Cam, you can live stream from anywhere in 1080p full HD. While live streaming, you can use two-way audio to speak with your friends and your family. Primarily, however, you'll use the Wyze Cam to protect your home when you're away. It includes night vision for 24/7 viewing.

Grip2ü BOOST One of the ways to protect your iPhone 11 Pro is to get a case with a strong grip. The Grip2ü BOOST costs a little bit more than $25, but it's worth it.

Anker SoundCore 2 Anker leads the pack when it comes to inexpensive accessories, and they have four great cheap speakers to choose from. "Cheap" doesn't mean "junk" here — these are well-built products that can withstand your day to day use. The best speaker for most people will be the standard Anker SoundCore 2. This is a compact speaker that offers 24 hours of battery, 12 watts of sound, and surprisingly good bass for the size.

ZIZO Bolt Series We love this case, which is available for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Available in different colors and styles, the case protects your expensive handheld and offers extras such as a holster and kickstand.

Onvis Smart Motion Sensor The Onvis Smart Motion Sensor features the ability to measure and report both temperature and humidity to Apple HomeKit, allowing you to view the status of your home through the Home app and via Siri. You can also build automation based on these metrics, such as activating a fan if your home gets a little too hot.

Sbode Bluetooth Speaker Here's an inexpensive Bluetooth speaker that includes a radio! The built-in FM tuner makes it easy to catch your favorite local station. This inexpensive speaker may only have an 8-hour battery life, but it sounds good for the price. Plus, if you have two Sbode Bluetooth speakers, you can pair them together, which not only increases your sound output but also creates a true wireless stereo system.