You've received a $25 gift card from Amazon and now it's time to spend it. From inexpensive cases for your iPhone to beautiful wrist bands for your Apple Watch, we've got this covered. Here are 10 ways to use that gift card.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 11 Case
Available in black, white, yellow, purple, PRODUCT(RED), and green, the iPhone 11 has been designed to be seen. With this in mind, here's this inexpensive clear case from Spigen. Featuring raised bezels that lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces, the case includes pronounced buttons and large cutouts that fit most cables.
Show it off
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case
Seeing is believing
Besides clear, this case is available in green and red crystal, and matte black.
WFEAGL Apple Watch Band
A leather band for your Apple Watch doesn't have to be expensive. Enter WFEAGL, which is available in a dizzying array of leather colors and plenty of hardware color options too. It comes in both Apple Watch sizes, and it adjusts to fit wrists ranging from 5.3 to 7.7 inches. It even comes with a TPU screen protector to prevent damage to your watch.
Leather for less
WFEAGL Apple Watch Band
Leather for less
This is the band to get if you want real leather in a variety of color options, but you don't want the premium price tag.
Amazon Smart Plug
One of the easiest ways to make your home smarter is by introducing a smart plug. The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa and adds voice control to any outlet.
Oh so easy to use
Amazon Smart Plug
Get smarter
Simple to set up and use, the Amazon Smart Plug works with the Alexa app and features a compact design. No smart home hub is required.
OULUCCI Apple Watch Band
Snakeskin is hot this year, but if snakeskin's not your thing, never fear. There are tons of other fashionable genuine leather options, such as slim, tapered solid colors, florals, and tri-tone color blocks.
Most Fashion-forward
OULUCCI Apple Watch Band
Influencer-approved
Snakeskin is burning up the internet this year. But if you're not into it, choose a genuine leather band in a floral, tri-tone, or solid color instead.
Wyze Cam
With the Wyze Cam, you can live stream from anywhere in 1080p full HD. While live streaming, you can use two-way audio to speak with your friends and your family. Primarily, however, you'll use the Wyze Cam to protect your home when you're away. It includes night vision for 24/7 viewing.
Cute and powerful
Wyze Cam
Versatile cam
With Wyze, mobile push notifications can be enabled so you're only alerted when something is detected. Download the free Wyze app to get started on your iPhone.
Grip2ü BOOST
One of the ways to protect your iPhone 11 Pro is to get a case with a strong grip. The Grip2ü BOOST costs a little bit more than $25, but it's worth it.
Get a grip
Grip2ü BOOST
Grab it
The BOOST is meant to help you keep a grip on your iPhone, but protect it just in case you can't. It features a built-in kickstand and three color options.
Anker SoundCore 2
Anker leads the pack when it comes to inexpensive accessories, and they have four great cheap speakers to choose from. "Cheap" doesn't mean "junk" here — these are well-built products that can withstand your day to day use. The best speaker for most people will be the standard Anker SoundCore 2. This is a compact speaker that offers 24 hours of battery, 12 watts of sound, and surprisingly good bass for the size.
Great Budget Speaker
Anker SoundCore 2
Don't break the bank
Put your gift card towards this perfect little speaker that's much less than other speakers on the market.
ZIZO Bolt Series
We love this case, which is available for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Available in different colors and styles, the case protects your expensive handheld and offers extras such as a holster and kickstand.
Bolt like lightning
ZIZO Bolt Series Case with Kickstand and Belt Holster
Versatility and unique
This uniquely designed case has an excellent grip, offers a kickstand, and comes with a holster if you prefer to carry your device on the belt.
Onvis Smart Motion Sensor
The Onvis Smart Motion Sensor features the ability to measure and report both temperature and humidity to Apple HomeKit, allowing you to view the status of your home through the Home app and via Siri. You can also build automation based on these metrics, such as activating a fan if your home gets a little too hot.
Highly sensitive
Onvis Smart Motion Sensor
Automate your life
It's not the sexiest accessory, but the Onvis Smart Motion Sensor gets the job done. And best of all, it works with Apple HomeKit.
Sbode Bluetooth Speaker
Here's an inexpensive Bluetooth speaker that includes a radio! The built-in FM tuner makes it easy to catch your favorite local station. This inexpensive speaker may only have an 8-hour battery life, but it sounds good for the price. Plus, if you have two Sbode Bluetooth speakers, you can pair them together, which not only increases your sound output but also creates a true wireless stereo system.
Sweet built-in radio
Sbode Bluetooth Speaker
For radio lovers
Not only can you catch your favorite FM stations, but the IPX6 rating means it can handle getting splashed.
These are just 10 of the items you can buy on Amazon using a $25 gift card. Of course, there are thousands of others to check out too. Whatever you do, happy shopping!.
