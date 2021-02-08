Breath of the Wild is considered one of the best games on the Nintendo switch. In fact, The Legend of Zelda franchise has always been a draw for many Nintendo fans for nearly 35 years. As we inch closer to the series' 35th anniversary, the fan-base is holding its breath, awaiting news of the teased Breath of the Wild sequel. It may have been too much of a departure from the original series for some fans, but there was still so much to love that it became the top-selling Zelda game even over the likes of Ocarina of Time. Breath of the Wild offered a fresh take on the franchise, giving players a beautiful open world to explore, room to be creative with interchangeable weapons and skills, and plenty of secret shrines to uncover. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Unfortunately, with all of these changes, some of the fan-favorite traditions were left on the cutting room floor, and not every new addition was well-loved. As we await the release of Breath of the Wild 2, there are so many things we want to see happen in this new game. However, here are a few things that we hope get left behind this time. 1. Breaking items: Why does everything have to break?

One of the new mechanics in Breath of the Wild was breakable weapons. This idea began in Skyward Sword, where players had to be mindful of their equipment since it would breakdown over time and need to be repaired. Breath of the Wild takes this a step further by completely destroying weapons after a few battles. What's most frustrating about this new mechanic is that everything but the Master Sword breaks. Regardless of the weapon type, how strong it is, or its outward condition, it will eventually break — sometimes faster than you think. This can be especially frustrating if you went out of your way to get a special shield, sword, or bow. Typically, if I came across anything amazing, I would be tempted to "save" it and never use it. Certain weapons became a part of the too-good-to-use club. How they can fix it The whole weapon-breaking issue can be solved in a few ways. First, breakable items should have a damage bar so that you can keep track of your weapon's life span. Not every weapon needs this — sticks and torches, for instance, are easy to gauge without a bar since they're flimsy and meant to break. Another way to avoid this issue is to have Link get three distinct weapons that don't break: a low-level sword, a mid-level sword, and the Master Sword. Players would still be able to find and use other weapons, but their access to them would be limited. However, they would still always have that one sword to fall back on. As the game progresses, that sword can upgrade to the next level to keep up with the difficulty level. Finally, it would be great to see developers add a blacksmith to towns or villages that can repair weapons. This can add a new level of fun to the game. Players can have breakable weapons, but they can also repair and upgrade what they have, which could be especially important with rarer weapons. 2. Too many shrines: Less shrines and more dungeons

One of the biggest complaints across the board about Breath of the Wild was the lack of dungeons. Sure, players could discover plenty of little shrines all over Hyrule, and the Divine Beasts had dungeon-esque qualities, but they didn't even come close to the epic exploration of previous dungeons. There were no sprawling dungeons, caves to explore, or ancient ruins with pretty sweet rewards. The shrines had some interesting puzzles, but they were pretty much all the same when it came to aesthetics and feel. Even the Divine Beasts left something to be desired since they were often copies of each other. How they can fix it This one is very easy. Add dungeons. I get that shrines were the main way to get Spirit Orbs to upgrade Link's abilities or grant him special skills via the Sheikah Slate. However, finding heart pieces, stamina upgrades, and more in dungeons would have been way more fun than finding a shrine, solving a puzzle, and saving up for an upgrade. Sure, players can find cooking components, gemstones, and weapons, but as we established, you can't keep weapons for very long, and components get used in cooking. Disposable prizes are not as satisfying as an upgrade or a ton of rupees to buy that armor you've been lusting after. Plus, if the aforementioneed blacksmith option was added, rare components could be used to upgrade weapons. 3. No long-term items: Where, oh where, have the items gone?

Much like dungeons, items are not really a thing in Breath of the Wild. You get the Paraglider and the Sheikah Slate, bombs, and a few skills to help you move things and get where you're going. and they sort of take the place of the items, but there are a few I would love to see added. There are even a few classic items from games past should be present. Plus, cooking a meal and getting the effects is fine and all, but having or finding a weapon that can make things easier would make things even better! How they can fix it Breath of the Wild has plenty of stuff to explore but little reward. Adding in specialty items would definitely fix this. Imagine finding a Hookshot to help scale mountains faster or Pegasus boots to let you run without worrying about stamina. Since the series is no stranger to new items, perhaps they could add a rare item that can make it so you can't mess up a recipe! While Breath of the Wild does a decent job making things useful, it would be fun to have these additional perks... especially if you went through dungeons to get them. 4. All this empty space and no opportunity