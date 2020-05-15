Rocketbook has today announced, in partnership with Think Board, the brand new Think Board X2, a reusable whiteboard that you can use to upload notes to the cloud.

In a press release, May 15, the company stated:

Rocketbook, maker of endlessly reusable notebooks and tools to digitize whiteboards, is pleased to introduce, in partnership with Think Board, the Think Board X2. Designed for students, teachers, and working professionals, the Think Board X2 is a reusable peel-and-stick whiteboard with built-in Rocketbook Beacons. Beacons allow you to capture, organize and broadcast important notes and diagrams in real-time, and share them to our favorite cloud services.

The idea looks stunning and is incredibly simple. The Think Board X2 is a reusable, peel-and-stick whiteboard, so you can apply it to any surface, like a desk, wall, fridge, or laptop. You can then use it like any other reusable whiteboard. Thanks to Rocketbook's beacons (the orange triangles in each corner), you can capture your ideas and scribbles quickly, organizing them and broadcasting them across a range of cloud surfaces. The Think Board X2 is aimed at students, teachers, and working professionals. The release continues: