What you need to know
- Coppice has been updated with new features and fixes.
- Users get a new Link Inspector, redesigned Page Selector, and more.
- The new update is available as a free download for existing users.
Coppice, a thought management app that is designed to help people collect their ideas and then explore the links between them, has a new update out that adds features and fixes bugs. Those features include a new Link Inspector, redesigned Page Selector, and more.
Those keen to see the full rundown of what's new can read the detailed release notes and a sneak peek post shows some of the new changes in action. The most notable changes include:
- Link Inspector: A new Link Inspector lets you create, edit, and remove links to both pages and external URLs
- Redesigned Page Selector: The Page Selector has been given a makeover to provide more information in a smaller space.
- Create From Page Selector: On top of the re-design, you can now create Pages from the Page Selector. Simply type the title you want for the new Page and select the Page type from the "Create New…" section.
Coppice is one of the best Mac apps at what it does and while it doesn't receive updates too often, the updates it does get tend to improve user quality of life with new features and improvements for old ones.
Anyone who already has Coppice installed can download the update for free now, while everyone else can download the app afresh. Coppice is a free download with an optional subscription unlocking additional functionality via a Pro tier. Coppice isn't available in the App Store so be sure to download it directly from the developer's website.
