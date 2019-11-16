Three former Apple executives who worked in Cupertino's chip department have set up a brand new company to take on Intel and AMD.

Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati, and John Bruno all previously worked for Apple. As reported by Reuters Williams was chief architect for all Apple central processors and systems-on-a-chip for nine years, Gulati spent eight years working on mobile systems-on-a-chip, and Bruno worked for five years in apple's platform architecture group.

Their new company, NUVIA Inc., aims to take the lessons of mobile chip design and apply them on a grander scale: