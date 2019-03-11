B&H is offering Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar at a $900 discount today only. It's down to $1,999 from its regular price of $2,899 as part of a one-day DealZone promotion. Available in space gray or silver, the mid-2017 machine has a large 1TB SSD and speedy Intel Core i7 processor. If you were to opt for a similar spec laptop through Amazon or Best Buy right now, you'd pay at least $2,700.

As well as the 3.7 GHz dual-core i7 processor and high-capacity SSD, this MacBook Pro has a Retina LED-backlit IPS Display, 16GB DDR3 RAM, four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a charge. You'll also receive a one-year limited warranty from Apple with its purchase.

Check out the iMore review of the 2017 MacBook Pro if you need a little help making up your mind.

See at B&H

