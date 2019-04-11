Woot is offering Apple's 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from just $1,329.99. The sale, which is good for today only, offers the 256GB and 512GB models in certified refurbished condition. The machines have been reconditioned by Apple and are each backed by a 1-year Woot warranty. The larger 512GB capacity model is $1,529.99. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members and $6 for everyone else.

Use this one-day refurb sale as your chance to upgrade to Apple's latest MacBook Pro for less. Reconditioned by Apple and provided with a 1-year warranty, these machines are much cheaper than going direct to Apple for a refurbished model or grabbing a new machine at Amazon.

The machines on offer are Apple's latest 2018 models and would cost at least $1,750 at Amazon or directly at Apple in new condition. Refurbished models at Apple are also considerably more expensive. As well as a high-capacity SSD, the machines are equipped with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 2.3GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, and a beautiful 2560 x 1600 Retina display.

Check out iMore's in-depth review of the 2018 MacBook Pro for all you need to know about this line to help you make your mind up.

