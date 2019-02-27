Over at B&H, you can save $1,200 on Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. It's down to $2,199 for today only as part of B&H's DealZone, and also comes with a free protective Thule sleeve worth $50 to sweeten the deal.

Available in Space Gray only, this deal applies to the mid-2017 model and features a 1TB SSD, 3.1 GHz Intel i7 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, and Touch Bar. It also has the AMD Radeon Pro 560, Intel HD Graphics 630 GPU and a stunning 15.4-inch Retina Display with 2880 x 1800 resolution. In short, it's a super-powerful machine that is capable of tackling all manner of computational tasks while remaining super thin and light for taking on the go. Check out our in-depth review of the 2017 line of MacBook Pro for everything you need to know about this machine.

Best Buy is also offering its own daily deals on select MacBook Pro models. If you don't need or want the larger screen and Touch Bar, there are a few 13-inch MacBook Pro options in that sale with up to $300 in savings. These deals are only good until the day is out, too.

See at B&H

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.