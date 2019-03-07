Over at Amazon you can currently save up to $330 on a number of 15-inch MacBook Pro models. The specifications and savings on the machines vary, but these are some of the best prices we've seen for Apple's high-end laptop.

The base-spec 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is $299 off at just $2,099.99. It features an Intel Core i7 six-core processor, 256GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports. Upgrading to a 512GB SDD model for $2,499 nets you a saving of around $200 compared to that machine's average price.

If you spec up to the Intel Core i9 model with 512GB SSD, you'll get it for its best ever price at $2,914.74 — a savings of over $180. The top-spec model at Amazon is usually $3,499 but is over $330 off at $3,165.91 right now. It has the same i9 processor but bumps the storage all the way up to a 1TB SSD. Read more about this iteration of the MacBook Pro in our in-depth review.

If you want the smaller and more portable 13-inch MacBook Pro, you can get Black Friday pricing with the entry-level model at $1,499.99. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM.

