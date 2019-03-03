Amazon has the Apple Mid 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar available for $1,499.99. This price is a match of the lowest in history, which it only hit once, back on Black Friday. Usually it costs $1,800. We don't anticipate the deal lasting for long, so if you're in the market for a new machine, you may want to move quickly.

We gave this a 4.5 out of 5. It has a Retina display with True Tone technology, plus a Touch Bar and Touch ID. Your new laptop features Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655, a super-fast 256GB SSD, four Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports, and a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours at a time. Read more about this iteration of the MacBook Pro in our review.

For more Black-Friday-in-March goodness, check out these matched Amazon Fire TV devices.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.