The brand new Cooler Master MH-751 gaming headset is down to $61.99 on Amazon. This headset normally sells for around $80 and sometimes as high as $90. The previous best low we've ever seen was a brief drop to $70 back in February, but today's deal is the best price yet.

While only a couple months old, the MH-751 have very positive reviews for the few users who have taken the plunge already. They have 40mm neodymium drivers for a full, balanced sound. The headset is designed for comfort with swiveling ear cups, plush cushions, and leatherette padding. You can use them on any platform where you can plug in via the 3.5mm jack, and the omni-directional boom mic gives you crystal-clear communication by reducing background noises and isolating your voice. The swiveling cups also go well with the detachable cable and mic to give you a foldable design that's easy to travel with.

See on Amazon

