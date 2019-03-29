The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset is down to $59.99 refurbished through the official HyperX eBay storefront. This headset sells for $100 new at most retailers like Amazon and even the best deals on new versions never dropped this low.
Sounds Good
HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset refurb
As a refurb, this comes straight from HyperX, so you know it's going to be in really good condition. The price is one of the best we've ever seen, new or refurb.
$59.99
$100 $40 off
The award-winning headset uses a durable aluminum frame and an expanding headband for long-lasting comfort. It has dual chamber drivers with an impedance of 65 ohms. The braided cable has in-line audio control and it's detachable for easy storage. The Alpha also comes with a detachable microphone that has noise cancellation to eliminate background sounds while you're talking to your team.
The headset is compatible with a ton of platforms including PC and Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and more.
