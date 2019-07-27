Logitech's G230 Stereo Gaming Headset is an affordable pick for PC gamers that just reached its lowest price in history at Amazon. Now at $22.99, picking up a pair today will save you $12 off its regular cost.

The G230 headset features high-quality stereo sound, soft and durable ear pads, and a folding boom mic with noise-cancelling technology. The cable has sound controls including a volume dial and mute, so you can make quick adjustments while you're playing. This model works with Windows 7 or higher and Linux operating systems.

On the other hand, if you're looking for a headset that works with not just your PC but also game consoles and smartphones, you can pick up the Logitech G332 Stereo Gaming Headset on sale for $39.99 today. That's the lowest it's reached on Amazon too at $20 off its regular cost.

