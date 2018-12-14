Woot is offering select models of Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar with 20% off via its Amazon store. The promotion, which is part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, includes the 13-inch version in silver or space gray with a couple of different internal configurations to choose from. The machines are the mid-2017 models in refurbished condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

You can save $300 on the 13-inch model featuring an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. It's price is down to $1,199.99 from $1,499.99 for today only.

If you need more storage, you can opt for the $1,399.99 model that includes twice the capacity with its 512GB internal SSD. It would usually cost $1,799.99 when not on sale, offering a savings of $400.

Both versions of Apple's MacBook Pro feature the stunning Retina LED-Backlit IPS display, Touch Bar, along with four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports. We reviewed the 2017 lineup of MacBook Pro, so be sure to check that out for more information. Don't delay on getting your order in, though, as these machines are already selling out fast.

If you prefer to invest in this year's model in brand new condition, check out B&H's current DealZone offering that features Apple's mid-2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. It has an Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU and is reduced by $500 for a limited time only.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.