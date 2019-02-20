If you're looking to be able to run Windows on your Mac, you may have come across Parallels in your search. Right now, when you can grab a new Parallels 14 license, or upgrade your existing one, you get over $550 in apps for free.

Now, you may be wondering "why would I want to run Windows on a Mac?" Well, some jobs and tasks require the use of a Windows computer, and some software is only compatible with the Microsoft OS, so this is a great way to be able to run both on the same machine. Parallels lets you easily switch between Windows and macOS without having to reboot each time.

As part of the deal, you get some big-name apps thrown in at no extra cost. This includes a 1Password Families subscription worth $60. It's a one-year subscription to the password management app for a family of five that works across an unlimited number of devices. Use it to securely store and share important passwords and personal info with just the people that need it. You get a one-year subscription to Pocket Premium — worth $45 on its own — giving you an ad-free reading experience for the read-it-later service, a permanent archive for saved stories, and unlimited storage. There's also a license for PDFExpert 2.4 included, an $80 value, that works across three devices. It's a robust and well-designed PDF editor for your Mac letting you annotate, amend, and share PDFs with ease.

Check out the deal page for all the details on the other apps included and to make the most of this limited-time offer.

