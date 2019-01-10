Over at Woot today you can save big on a refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. The machine is down to $1,599 for the 256GB SSD model and $1,799 for the 512GB capacity version. Brand new, these machines sell for over $2,500 at stores like Best Buy. Refurbished units of a similar spec usually sell for upwards of $2,000.

Available in Space Gray or Silver, this deal applies to the mid-2017 model and features a 2.8 or 2.9 GHz Intel i7 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, and Touch Bar. It also has the integrated Intel HD Graphics 630 GPU and a stunning 15.4-inch Retina Display with 2880 x 1800 resolution. In short, it's a super-powerful machine that is capable of tackling all manner of computational tasks while remaining super thin and light for taking on the go. Check out our in-depth review of the 2017 line of MacBook Pro for everything you need to know this machine.

While this model has since been replaced by the 2018 version, it still can run the latest and greatest software from Apple. The machines have been refurbished by Apple and come with a 12-month Woot warranty.

