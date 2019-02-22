Woot, via Amazon, is offering several refurbished Apple MacBook options with up to 30% off their usual prices for today only. The sale includes the super-portable 12-inch MacBook as well as the workhorse MacBook Pro, and you can save up to $450 while supplies last.

The MacBook in the sale is the mid-2017 version in gold. It features an Intel Core i5 dual-core processor, 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. Ports include one Thunderbolt USB-C port and one 3.5mm headphone jack. It's available for $999.99 today, down from around $1,400 for a similar spec machine in brand new condition right now.

There are a couple of MacBook Pro models to choose from. The first is the $1,549.99 15-inch MacBook Pro with Intel Core i7 quad-core 2.8GHz processor, 256GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. It's available in silver or space gray and is down from $2000. Alternatively, you can bump up the storage capacity to 512GB for an additional $200. If you were to opt for the 2018 version of these machines, you'd be paying up to $2,800.

Both of the MacBook Pro models have a beautiful 15-inch Retina display, four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, and Touch Bar. Check out our in-depth review of the 2017 line of MacBook Pro for everything you need to know about this machine.

The models have all been inspected, look and work like new, and are backed by a 90-day Woot warranty. These deals are good for today only and stock is already dwindling, so don't delay.

