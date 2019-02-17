On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
New Worlds
Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality headset
The headset normally sells for $500 or more and has never dropped this low on Amazon before. We don't think this price will last very long because a deal we saw from Newegg sold out very quickly.
$399.99
$500 $100 off
As long as you have a PC powerful enough to use it, the Samsung mixed reality headset comes with everything you need to get started in virtual worlds. It works really well with Windows and will work pretty much right outside the box. The headset uses inside-out tracking so you don't need additional tracking equipment. It comes with 3K AMOLED displays and a wide 110-degree field of view, built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound, and a mic.
Play Online
Xbox Live Gold 3 or 6 months
The code unlocks access to online multiplayer on hundreds of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games. Not only that, but you'll receive exclusive discounts at Microsoft on video games and extra savings during sales. If you already have an Xbox Live membership, these digital codes can be added to your existing subscription to lengthen it. Xbox Live members receive free games every month, along with Microsoft store discounts and more that you don't want to miss out on. February's Games with Gold include Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and Super Bomberman R and the original Xbox game Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.
New Low Price
Synology DS218+ 2-bay diskless NAS DiskStation
The DS218+ is a two-bay NAS with 2GB DDR3 memory that's expandable up to 6GB. It has a dual-core 2.5 GHz processor, hardware encryption, and encrypted sequential read and write speeds up to 113 MB/s and 112 MB/s respectively. It also has live transcoding for up to two concurrent 4K streams. It also has three USB 3.0 ports.
Save More
BlackBerry KEY2 LE 64GB unlocked Android smartphone
It features a 4.5-inch display, 13MP camera on the back, runs Android 8.1 and boasts an insane 22 hours of battery life per charge. If you've been missing out a bit on the physical keyboard life, this is a great way to get back to it and save a bit in the process. Read CrackBerry's hands-on review or see why the budget-friendly approach of the KEY2 LE won them over.
More Internets
TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi extender
The N300 uses your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band to extend a weak wireless signal in a spot of your home that might not get any at all. It has a limitation of 300Mbps but something is better than nothing, and this is designed to work with pretty much any standard router or gateway. It has an Ethernet port you can use to directly connect to the device for something slightly more stable.
Stack It
Shelves, benches, and modular storage
All of these products are down to low prices. So if you need a new way to organize a room or just some extra storage, today's the day for you. The Songmics 3-tier vintage shoe bench rack is down to $36.79. The stand normally sells for around $48 and doesn't drop this low directly. Use it to organize your shoes, your closet, or serve as a great living room accent piece.
Extras on Deck
SGI Bedding Sheet Sets
The fitted sheet has a deep pocket that ensures your bedding will stay on your mattress. They'll work perfectly for guest rooms, second homes, AirBNB properties, dorm rooms, and more. Additionally, a portion of the profit of these sheets goes to charity, so you can feel good about your purchase since you're saving money and contributing to a good cause.
