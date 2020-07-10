Earlier this week, Intel released specifications for its latest universal cable connectivity solution, Thunderbolt 4. The hardware interface allows external peripherals to connect to a computer. The new standard increases minimum performance requirements while also expanding capabilities and USB4 specification compliance. Despite this, its maximum bandwidth remains the same compared to Thunderbolt 3.

Here's a look at what the new standard will (probably) mean for Apple and Mac moving forward.

What is Thunderbolt 4

Like Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4 uses a USB-C connector to deliver data, video, and power over a single connection. Thunderbolt 4 supports 40Gb/s data transfer and can be used with three downstream ports to share bandwidth. It will continue to use the same USB-C design port and will be compatible with both USB-C and USB 4.

To comply with the Thunderbolt 4 standard, manufacturers must meet the following requirements:

Must support two 4K displays or one 8K display.

PCIe at 32 Gbps for storage speeds up to 3,000 MBps.

Provide support for docks with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports.

PC charging on at least one computer port.

The ability to wake the computer from sleep by touching the keyboard or mouse when connected to a Thunderbolt dock.

Required Intel VT-d-based direct memory access (DMA) protection that helps prevent physical DMA attacks.

Compatibility

Out of the gate, Intel's upcoming mobile PC processors, code-named "Tiger Lake," will be the first to integrate with Thunderbolt 4. The company also announced the first Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series, which is compatible with the hundreds of millions of Thunderbolt 3 PCs and accessories already available.

The difference between USB-C and Thunderbolt

As we previously noted, USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 both use the same reversible port. And yet, while a USB-C port and Thunderbolt 3 port look the same, Thunderbolt 3 (now 4) has some extra hardware compared to the more widely-adopted USB-C.

What about Apple?