TikTok begins rollings Stories into its 'For You' page

The hugely popular video-sharing social network TikTok has made some changes to its Stories feature —a feature that still isn't available to everyone across its platform. The main change is one that puts Stories into the "For You" page of users with a new blue "Story" tag added to help differentiate them.

As first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, TikTok's also changing the mode people use when creating new Stories, too. It's now called "Quick" which might suggest that the feature itself might get a name change.

While Stories aren't yet available to everyone, those that can use them get to experience something very similar to features offered by Instagram and other social networks. Stories are short videos that automatically disappear after 24 hours which makes them different from other videos shared on TikTok.

- Creating a new story is now done via the ‘+’ button instead of via the side bar

- The new stories create mode is called ‘Quick’

- Multi-part stories are viewed in your FYP by tapping the video

- Stories are highlighted in your FYP with a blue ‘Stories’ tag



2/4 pic.twitter.com/MR5wbXA4Qc — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 17, 2022

There is no telling when we can expect TikTok to roll Stories out to everyone but it seems unlikely to happen until it has squared away simple things like the name of the feature itself. The change of the Stories creation tool to a new "Quick" name could point to more branding changes along the road, presumably before Stories are made available to all.

TikTok is one of the best iPhone apps for sharing and watching short videos despite inroads made by the likes of Instagram. It will be interesting to see how the arrival of Stories changes the TikTok landscape, however. What will TikTok creators do with videos now that they can disappear after a day?