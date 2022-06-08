Introducing TikTok Avatars. Or Apple Memoji. It's hard to tell, but if you're posting to the video social network you'll need the former.

The new TikTok Avatars were announced via press release and will look immediately familiar to those of us who use Memoji on a daily basis. Just like Apple's offering, TikTok Avatars are "yet another way for people to showcase their individuality on TikTok."