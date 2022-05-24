What you need to know
- TikTok is launching a beta test of its new LIVE Subscription feature.
- Viewers will be able to pay for exclusive features and access to subscriber-only chat.
- The beta will become available to some creators starting May 26 with a global launch taking place in the coming months.
TikTok is getting ready to launch its LIVE creator subscriptions with the feature going live for some on May 26. Only a limited number of creators have been invited so far, although we can expect the number to grow as testing progresses. TikTok says the feature will be launched globally "over the coming months."
The new TikTok feature will allow creators to earn recurring fees directly from their followers, just like similar options from the likes of YouTube and Twitch. For their money subscribers can expect to receive perks including badges and a version of the chat that only they and other paying customers can see, TikTok says.
At launch, subscriber perks will include:
- Subscriber Badges: Subscribers receive badges that are displayed next to their name on their profile and upgraded over time.
- Custom Emotes: Subscribers get access to exclusive emotes custom-designed by the creators to use during LIVE sessions to bring the community together and make your sessions more spirited.
- Subscriber-Only Chat: When the subscriber-only chat is turned on, creators and their subscribers have exclusive access to one another, enhancing an even more personal connection between creator and viewer.
@tiktoklive_creator Welcome to LIVE subscription - connect with your community on a whole new level! #LIVESubs #TikTokLIVE ♬ original sound - TikTok LIVE Creator
While TikTok isn't saying how much the subscription tiers will work out to, TechCrunch reports that some creators have already said that they are "comparable" to Twitch's pricing and revenue sharing. As an example, Twitch's $4.99 per month subscription means that creators take home between 50% and 70%.
This is the latest move by TikTok to try and give its creators a way to monetize their work, an attempt to ensure that they stay on the platform. TikTok is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does, but competition is fierce as the company tries to ensure the likes of Instagram don't eat its lunch.
