What you need to know
- TikTok is rolling out changes that should help people get credit for their work.
- Video creators will be able to tag, credit, and mention another video in their own video's description.
- TikTok will prompt people to give credit during the video creation process.
TikTok is adding a new tool to its service that will make it easier for people to give proper credit to original creators when making their videos. The new tool means that people can now tag, credit, and mention a video in their own description.
The new move comes amid ongoing concerns that TikTok isn't great in terms of making sure that original creators get the credit they deserve when they come up with a video that others then either react to or use as part of their own content. This new change is aimed at making it easier for credit to be given, TikTok said in a press release.
Today, we're introducing new tools to better enable creator credit and equitable attribution for our creator community and content originators. These features are an important step in our ongoing commitment to investing in resources and product experiences that support a culture of credit, which is central to ensuring TikTok remains a home for creative expression. With the launch of these crediting tools, creators will have the ability to directly tag, mention, and credit a video in their description, showcasing the diverse voices on the platform and the strength of our community. Whether taking part in the latest trend, adding a punchline to a joke, or creating the next viral sound, creators can easily and directly cite their inspiration.
Part of the change will also see TikTok prompt people to credit others during the video creation process, ensuring that they are less likely to forget.
TikTok is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does, despite the likes of Instagram and others working to try and replicate that.
TikTok says that the new tool will be rolling out to people over the next few weeks so creators might not see anything new just yet. Hang fire though, and you can learn more about what's coming in TikTok's newsroom post.
