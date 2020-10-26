Reported by 9to5Mac, TikTok is the latest app to jump on board with widgets on the iOS 14 home screen. The company released an update to the app today, adding support for three different kinds of widgets.

The TikTok widgets are designed to promote sounds, videos, and hashtags that are currently trending. The small widget shows the trending sound alongside how many views videos using the sound have received. You can tap on the widget to jump directly to the trending content's page in the TikTok app.

They have also made medium and large widgets that, in addition to trending sounds, show previews