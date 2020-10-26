What you need to know
- TikTok has released an update for its popular iPhone app.
- The update includes support for widgets in iOS 14.
- The widgets let you check out trending content from your home screen.
Reported by 9to5Mac, TikTok is the latest app to jump on board with widgets on the iOS 14 home screen. The company released an update to the app today, adding support for three different kinds of widgets.
The small widget shows the most popular sound that is currently trending on the platform, and tapping on the widget will take you into TikTok to watch videos currently using that sound.
The TikTok widgets are designed to promote sounds, videos, and hashtags that are currently trending. The small widget shows the trending sound alongside how many views videos using the sound have received. You can tap on the widget to jump directly to the trending content's page in the TikTok app.
They have also made medium and large widgets that, in addition to trending sounds, show previews
The medium TikTok widget shows the same information about the trending content, alongside four small icons that serve as previews of associated videos. Finally, the large TikTok widget shows the trending content alongside three larger video previews.
You can download TikTok from the App Store for free now.
