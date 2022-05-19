Video-based social network TikTok is reportedly keen to add mini-games to its app across multiple platforms with the company already testing them in Vietnam.

According to a new Reuters report, the addition of games would allow TikTok to earn more ad revenue, something that is never a bad thing when that's your entire business model.

TikTok has been conducting tests so users can play games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam, part of plans for a major push into gaming, four people familiar with the matter said. Featuring games on its platform would boost advertising revenue as well as the amount of time users spend on the app - one of the world's most popular with more than 1 billion monthly active users.

The same report says that sources believe TikTok will roll games out more widely in South Asia, with the company keen to pull from parent company ByteDance's growing collection of gaming titles. A statement from a spokesperson didn't confirm the report as such, but did mention that TikTok has been testing HTML5 games with partners that include Zynga – the company behind a swathe of Facebook and mobile games.

TikTok isn't the first unexpected company to move into games, of course. Netflix has already done something similar, although TikTok's decision is likely to be more about selling ads against its games rather than driving pure user engagement. Reuters notes that even as things stand, TikTok is likely to see ad revenue triple to $11 billion this year.