Louder and longest range Tile Pro Slimmer tracker Tile Mate The Tile Pro offers you everything the regular Tile Mate does but amplifies it — literally! The loudest of the Tile's lineup, the Tile Pro can ring out from up to 400 feet away, so you never lose your stuff again. Of course, the extra sounds does make it the largest Tile in the lineup, so it may feel just a tad bulky to some people $35 at Amazon Pros 400-foot Bluetooth length.

Loudest Tile.

Replaceable battery. Cons Heaviest Tile. The Tile Mate is the classic tracker you've come to expect from Tile. You can still ring your tile or ring your phone from up to 200 feet away, and because it's slimmer and a little lighter, it's a breeze to carry around on your keychain or in your bag. $25 at Amazon Pros Slimmer design.

Replaceable battery.

Cheaper. Cons 200-foot Bluetooth range.

When it comes to losing your stuff, there's nothing more frustrating than searching high and low and not being able to find your keys, wallet, bag, purse, or any other item important to you. Both the Tile Pro and the Tile Mate allow you to track your stuff wherever you are and use Tile's fantastic app to give you peace of mind on all your essential items. However, since they both mostly do the same thing, which one should you get?

A quick breakdown

The Tile Pro and Tile Mate are far more similar than they are different, which isn't a surprise since they're only about $10 apart in price. Both models allow you to ring your Tile or ring your phone, and both models will show you the last place the Tile was seen on the map, meaning you should never lose track of the items that have your Tile with it.

The only real difference between these models is the Bluetooth range, the volume level of the ring, and

Tile Pro Tile Mate Price $35 $25 Battery CR2032 CR1632 Range 400 feet 200 feet Volume 128 decibels 119 decibels Water resistance IP55 IP55 Dimensions 42mm by 42mm by 6.5mm 35mm by 35mm by 6.2mm Weight 12 grams 6 grams

Regardless of which model you choose, You're coming away with a fantastic Tile tracker that's going to help you keep an eye on your keys, phone, bag, or any other items you want to remain findable. The biggest thing you have to consider is the range. The Tile Pro doubles the range of the Tile Mate, which gives you that extra peace of mind, knowing you can find what you're looking for, even if you're not super close to it. Plus, the Tile Pro is slightly louder, meaning that if you are near the end of that 400-foot range, you should be able to hear it.

Of course, the Tile Mate is both a little smaller and lighter, making it easier to carry around or fit into a small pouch of your gear bag. Plus, the Tile Mate is $10 cheaper. Looking around on Amazon and local stores in my area, the CR1632 battery powering the Tile Mate is slightly cheaper than the CR2032 batteries in the Tile Pro, making it more inexpensive in the long run. That difference is pretty small (a couple of dollars at most), but it's a critical consideration since you'll eventually have to replace the battery.

Furtherest range Tile Pro Extended range and loudest volume With a 400-foot range and the loudest volume of any Tile, the Tile Pro is excellent at keeping track of those items you can't live without. $35 at Amazon

Slimmer design Tile Mate Cheaper and smaller With its smaller design and lighter weight, the Tile Mate is a breeze to carry around anywhere you may need it. Plus, it's smaller range comes with a $10 price reduction making it a very affordable purchase. $25 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.