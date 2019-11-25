If you ever wanted to see competition at its best, look no further than Tile scrambling to announce features to compete with a product that hasn't been confirmed yet. Apple is expected to announce its own trackers, AirTags, imminently and now Tile has announced a feature that goes head-to-head with them.

AirTags are thought to be able to alert users when they have been left behind, no matter where that might be. Tile's trackers offer something similar, but only for designated geofences. Whereas AirTags will be able to notify users if they leave a wallet behind regardless of location, Tile can only do that if it's an area that's been pre-configured. But not for long.

Tile has confirmed (via Engadget) that it is expanding its previous Smart Alerts feture to allow it to work anywhere, without the need for geofences.