Earlier today, it was reported that Apple had donated nine million masks to help in the fight against COVID-19. Vice President Mike Pence announced the donation in a press briefing.

"And I spoke today, and the president spoke last week, with Tim Cook of Apple ... And at this moment in time, Apple went to their storehouses and is donating 9 million N95 masks to healthcare facilities all across the country and to the national stockpile. "

Now, it appears that Apple has been able to secure at least an additional one million more masks, bringing the company's total donation to over ten million masks and counting. Tim Cook took to Twitter to announce the donation current status of Apple's part in the fight against the virus.

The CEO said that he is "Apple has sourced, procured, and is donating ten million masks to the medical community in the United States. These people deserve our debt of gratitude for all of the work they are doing on the front lines."

Proud to share we've been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020

Cook says that not only is the company donating masks sourced from its stockpile but that its operations staff is also working with governments around the world as well as its supply chain partners to source additional masks on a continual basis.

He also encouraged everyone to stay at home and practice social distancing measures, as well as thanked the workers involved in keeping us safe and ensuring essential services remain in place.