Tim Cook applauds President Biden's changes to immigration policy

As reported by The Verge, Apple CEO Tim Cook is welcoming immigration policy changes from the new Biden administration. Only hours into his term, President Joe Biden signed executive orders extending the DACA program as well as reversing the travel ban on mostly Muslim-majority countries.

Biden signed two executive orders Wednesday that extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for another four years and overturn the Trump administration's travel bans on largely Muslim-majority countries. It's just the start of the Biden administration's immigration reform efforts.

In a statement provided to The Verge on Wednesday, Cook lauded President Biden's actions, saying that the country needs to pass comprehensive immigration reform that "reflects the American values of justice, fairness and dignity."

"We welcome President Biden's commitment to pursuing comprehensive immigration reform that reflects the American values of justice, fairness and dignity. This effort will strengthen American communities and the pathways to opportunity this country has long fostered ... In the weeks and months to come, business leaders look forward to working with the Administration, as well as Democrats and Republicans in Congress, to achieve bipartisan, practical and comprehensive solutions to fix our broken immigration system, including a permanent solution for Dreamers that includes a path to citizenship."

Cook also tweeted out his congratulations to the new President and Vice President and applauded their immediate actions after taking office earlier today.

"Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on this historic day. Inspired by your vision of unity and your immediate actions on climate change, immigration and COVID-19. One nation, indivisible."

Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on this historic day. Inspired by your vision of unity and your immediate actions on climate change, immigration and COVID-19. One nation, indivisible. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 20, 2021

The Biden administration also plans to introduce a bill that would give 11 million undocumented immigrants a structured path to citizenship.