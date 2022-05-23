Apple CEO Tim Cook has been given a spot on TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022. It isn't the first time he has been on the same list, but this time he finds himself in the 'Titans' category.

Others on the same list, including Zendaya, Simu Liu, and Oprah Winfrey found themselves in other categories that included 'Artists,' 'Leaders,' and more.

TIME has Laurene Powell Jobs right Cook's profile. The former wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs spoke of Cook's "compassion" in the text, saying that he turns to nature to "replenish his spirit."

Apple is Tim Cook's life's work, and in this work, Tim displays mastery. Tim has demonstrated more range in his leadership of one of the world's largest companies than any contemporary CEO. Since Apple's products and policies affect the very character of contemporary life, Tim's job demands not only business wisdom but also philosophical wisdom. The intense pressure of setting and executing Apple's progression with deep precision, and of taking responsibility for the company's effects on society, is almost unimaginable. Yet Tim does it with compassion and discipline, turning to nature to replenish his spirit. In the summer he can be found hiking in our national parks, buoyed by the majesty of the mountains. After more than a decade at the helm, Tim has carved out a place as not only one of the world's most admired CEOs but an exemplar of moral leadership, technological imagination, environmental stewardship, and humanitarianism. To paraphrase a famous speech by Theodore Roosevelt: Tim strives valiantly, dares greatly, and spends himself in a grand cause.

Those interested in seeing the full list can check out the TIME website to read more.