Tim Cook today marks 10 years as Apple CEO.

On August 24, 2011, Steve Jobs resigned as Apple CEO. From the company announcement at the time:

Apple's Board of Directors today announced that Steve Jobs has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, and the Board has named Tim Cook, previously Apple's Chief Operating Officer, as the company's new CEO. Jobs has been elected Chairman of the Board and Cook will join the Board, effective immediately.

At the time, Art Levinson said on behalf of Apple's board:

"The Board has complete confidence that Tim is the right person to be our next CEO. Tim's 13 years of service to Apple have been marked by outstanding performance, and he has demonstrated remarkable talent and sound judgment in everything he does."

Since then, Cook has guided Apple through numerous product launches and announcements including the iPhone 12, Apple's best iPhone ever. Now, Apple is a $2 trillion company that prints money every quarter, boasting a massive user base and success across nearly every facet of its business. More recently, he has had to defend Apple from numerous attacks over claims its App Store is anticompetitive and that it gives Apple an unfair advantage in selling its own products and services. Not only that, Cook has of course had to guide Apple through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Epic Games lawsuit, and growing employee unrest over Apple's work-from-home policies in recent months.

Last year Cook celebrated 45 years of Apple:

As Apple celebrates 45 years today, I'm reminded of Steve's words from many years ago: "It's been an amazing journey so far, yet we have barely begun." Thanks to every member of our Apple family for all you've done to enrich lives. Here's to the next 45 years & beyond!