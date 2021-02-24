What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared his thoughts on what would have been Steve Jobs' 66th birthday.
- He said a year in which technology brought us together was a testament to Jobs' life and legacy.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has tweeted in memory of Steve Jobs on what would have been his 66th birthday.
Cook said:
Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday. Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways. That's a testament to Steve's life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day.
Cook shared a similar tweet last year. Jobs passed away in 2011 at the age of 56 after a long battle with cancer.
Remembering Steve Jobs - Rene Ritchie - 5 October 2019:
A temperamental, triumphant, fallible, transcendent technologist and artist, his taste, sensibility, and the sheer force and audacity of his will more than dented our universe — it shaped our culture and our lives, and helped empower us to dent universes all our own.
You shook the world, Steve, and it was shaken at your passing. But technology goes on. Art goes on. Apple goes on. We're lessened without you, but what you left behind enables us to achieve so much more.
Thank you.
A rare handwritten job application filled out by Jobs in 1973 is to go up for auction today. Jobs filled in the application after dropping out of Reed College in '73, the application has previously sold for $175,000 in 2018. The auction will run for one month.
