What you need to know
- Tim Cook will speak at the United Nations' Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday, December 12.
- The Apple CEO is expected to talk about the company's commitment to fighting climate change.
Reported by Reuters, Apple has announced that Tim Cook, the company's Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the United Nations' Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday, December 12.
The summit, which is being held on the fifth anniversary of the international Paris climate agreement, will focus on the global effort to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.
The summit is being held on the fifth anniversary of the international Paris climate agreement and ahead of U.N. talks next year in Glasgow, Scotland. The Paris agreement is designed to limit a rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists say could stave off the worst effects of climate change.
While it is currently unclear exactly what Cook will talk about, it is reasonable to think that the CEO will speak about Apple's ambitions when it comes to climate change. The company recently announced that it is working to become completely carbon neutral by 2030.
While that goal has already been met by Apple Operations, including the company's corporate campuses and retail locations, that ambition extends in wanting to reach that goal with its products as well as its entire supply chain. Apple has also begun removing certain accessories from the iPhone and Apple Watch in an effort to reduce electronics waste.
