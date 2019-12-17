Tim Cook has visited San Jose State University, where he gave an interview alongside Malala Yousafzai on the subject of education, tech, and privacy.

As reported by NBC Bay Area, Cook joined Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani girl shot by the Taliban on her way to school, to discuss a shared goal of educating young women and girls around the world.

The Malala Fund's goal is to educate 130 million girls globally, by giving them access to education and the tools they need to further their learning. In particular, Apple's partnership with the organization is focused on the education of girls in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon, Turkey and Nigeria, countries where girls are routinely denied the chance to learn.

Of the partnership Tim Cook said: