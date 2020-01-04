Apple's SEC filing has revealed that CEO Tim Cook took home around $125 million in Apple stock, salary, and bonuses in 2019.

The filing had revealed that Cook donated $2 million in Apple stock to an unnamed charity, having previously stated that he plans to give away all of his money.

The filings show us just exactly how much "all of his money" is. The executive compensation tables show that Tim Cook earned $3 million in Salary in 2019, the same as in 2018. However, his bonus was "only" $7.6 million, down from $12 million last year. Other compensation brings the total to $11.5 million, which is not to be sniffed at. All of Apple's other execs earned $1 million in salary, along with substantial stock awards of up to $21 million and smaller, but still substantial bonuses.

Tim Cook's salary pales in comparison, however, to the amount of Apple stock he receives for his troubles. In 2019, Cook received $113 million in Apple stock, 560,000 shares. Not only that, Cook has over 1.2 million shares, totaling a current value of $275 million that have still not vested, which means he is due to receive them at a later date.

According to the report, Apple's median salary is $57,596, which means that Tim Cook makes 201 times the average Apple employee (including retail). A couple of other interesting figures include Tim Cook's security, which cost Apple $457,083, and personal private air travel at the cost of $315,311. Tim Cook is required by Apple's board to use private aircraft for personal and business travel for security and efficiency reasons, a policy implemented since 2017. It's a hard life.

