There's been a lot of chatter regarding Jony Ive's shocking departure from Apple, a company he worked at for over two decades and help usher a breakthrough era of design. Things were exacerbated with a report from the Wall Street Journal that outlined reported tension between Ive and Cook regarding the focus of the company.

The report touched upon Ive's seeming disconnection from Apple after the release of the Apple Watch in 2015. One reason given for this was Ive's frustration that Cook was not focused on design and was more interested in operations.

Tim Cooks is pushing back against the report. In an email response to NBC News reporter Dylan Byers, Cook lambasted the WSJ report and called it "absurd."

Here are Tim Cook's full comments on the report: