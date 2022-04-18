Tim Cook to give commencement address at Gallaudet University

What you need to know
- Tim Cook will give the commencement address at Gallaudet University this year.
- The ceremony is set to kick off on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM.
Tim Cook is about to give another commencement speech.
In a press release, Gallaudet University has announced that Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver the university's commencement address at its in-person graduation ceremony on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Roberta J. Cordano, president of Gallaudet University, said that the university is honored to have Cook give the address, calling him one of the "great CEOs of our time."
"I am beyond proud and honored to share that Tim Cook will be our 2022 commencement speaker. Tim is a remarkable visionary, truly one of the great CEOs of our time who, without question, will leave a lasting imprint for generations to come. As the leader of one of the most admired brands in the world, Tim has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, representation and accessibility – values that matter deeply to our Gallaudet community and so many other underrepresented groups.
Cordano went on to talk about the university's partnership with Apple and the importance of Apple's investment in "CODA," the Oscar-winning film that focused on a deaf family.
"Apple's investment in and support of the Oscar-winning film CODA – one the most authentic representations of deaf people and their families in the history of cinema — is absolute testament to this, putting Deaf people and sign language on the global stage like never before. Over the past few years, Gallaudet has enjoyed a collaborative partnership with Tim and Apple, one that is firmly rooted in our shared commitment to creating a more inclusive world. We are thrilled to have Tim share his insights and perspectives with our graduates next month."
As the press release mentions, "Gallaudet is the only university in the world where deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing students live and learn bilingually in American Sign Language and English." You can learn more about the commencement speech in the press release.
