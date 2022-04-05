Tim Cook to headline IAPP Global Privacy Summit April 12

Tim Cook has been announced as the headlining keynote speaker at the International Association of Privacy Professionals' annual Global Privacy Summit.

The IAPP announced:

The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource, today announces Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, will headline this year's Global Privacy Summit. Cook's keynote will kick off the first full day of the Summit with remarks expected on April 12th at 9 A.M. EST. The session will be open to all in-person attendees and livestreamed via YouTube.

IAPP President and CEO J. Trevor Hughes said "Tim Cook is a leading and influential voice for the privacy community, especially as Apple remains a critical player in the broader environment in which the digital economy operates... We look forward to his contributions to the event's powerful dialogue on privacy and trust in the digital economy."

Cook joins Lina Khan, Chair of the FTC, the European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith, and more.

It will take place on PAril 11-13 in Washington D.C., with a focus on international privacy and data protection.