Tim Cook honors Shinzo Abe following assassination

Apple CEO Tim Cook has honored the late Shinzo Abe after the former Japanese Prime minister was assassinated on Friday.

In a tweet Friday morning Cook stated:

I am shocked by the loss of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. He was such an important leader and I was honored to have spent time with him. Our hearts are with his loved ones—and all of our friends in Japan.

I am shocked by the loss of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. He was such an important leader and I was honored to have spent time with him. Our hearts are with his loved ones—and all of our friends in Japan. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 8, 2022

Cook met the then-serving Prime Minister while on a tour of Japan in 2016 (pictured). He praised the innovation of Japan at the time, stating that the iPhone would not have been born without it, and hailed Japan's software developers, having met some as young as eight on the trip.