Tim Cook has been named the chairperson of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management (Tsinghua SEM) advisory board in China. The appointment comes six years after the Apple CEO first joined the board in October 2013. Tsinghua SEM announced Cook's appointment in a recap of the 2019 meeting of the board, it's twentieth annual.

Considered one of the most influential schools in China, Tsinghua SEM's advisory board includes some of the biggest names in business. Current members include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, Dell CEO Michael Dell, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma, and Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta, plus many more.

In a speech at the meeting, Cook said he hoped to "promote the development of the college" during his upcoming three years as chairperson. He replaces Breyer Capital founder and CEO Jim Breyer in the position.