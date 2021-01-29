What you need to know
- Tim Cook wrote a letter to President Joe Biden.
- The letter applauded the president's decision to extend the DACA program.
Today, Apple CEO Tim Cook penned a letter to President Joe Biden lauding his Executive Order to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program commonly referred to as DACA. Cook penned the letter on behalf of Business Roundtable, an association of chief executive officers from some of America's leading companies like Apple, Walmart, Best Buy, General Motors, and Johnson & Johnson.
When Biden took office, he also ended the travel ban from mostly Muslim countries. Cook has applauded this effort as well, saying that it would "strengthen American communities and the pathways to opportunity this country has long fostered."
"We welcome President Biden's commitment to pursuing comprehensive immigration reform that reflects the American values of justice, fairness and dignity. This effort will strengthen American communities and the pathways to opportunity this country has long fostered ... In the weeks and months to come, business leaders look forward to working with the Administration, as well as Democrats and Republicans in Congress, to achieve bipartisan, practical and comprehensive solutions to fix our broken immigration system, including a permanent solution for Dreamers that includes a path to citizenship."
In his letter, Cook stresses the importance of Dreamers, saying that they are "people who represent the best of our country – a place where individuals, in all our diversity, can come together to realize the American Dream and build a better future for the next generation." You can read the full letter from Tim Cook to President Joe Biden below:
The Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
The President of the United States
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20500
Dear Mr. President,
Congratulations on your inauguration as President. On behalf of Business Roundtable, I want to commend you and share our appreciation for your executive action preserving protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. We also want to thank you for making a permanent legal solution for DACA a priority in your First 100 Days, an effort we deeply support.
There are so many pressing issues facing us today – from a raging pandemic to racial inequity and economic challenge. But in times of crisis, it is particularly important that we hold firm to our values. As we work to unify our country and navigate the many challenges ahead, providing permanent legal status for Dreamers is a crucial part of much-needed comprehensive immigration reform and will help us live up to our nation's highest ideals.
For our companies, Dreamers are invaluable members of our team. These are young people who represent the best of our country – a place where individuals, in all our diversity, can come together to realize the American Dream and build a better future for the next generation. They know America as home and deserve the chance to pursue the same opportunities this country has long fostered.
Thank you for your leadership, your service to our country, and your commitment to advocating for our nation's Dreamers. We look forward to working with you on this and many other issues as we work toward a more innovative, equitable and prosperous country.
Sincerely,
Tim Cook
CEO, Apple
Chair, Immigration Committee
Business Roundtable
