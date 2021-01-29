Today, Apple CEO Tim Cook penned a letter to President Joe Biden lauding his Executive Order to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program commonly referred to as DACA. Cook penned the letter on behalf of Business Roundtable, an association of chief executive officers from some of America's leading companies like Apple, Walmart, Best Buy, General Motors, and Johnson & Johnson.

When Biden took office, he also ended the travel ban from mostly Muslim countries. Cook has applauded this effort as well, saying that it would "strengthen American communities and the pathways to opportunity this country has long fostered."

"We welcome President Biden's commitment to pursuing comprehensive immigration reform that reflects the American values of justice, fairness and dignity. This effort will strengthen American communities and the pathways to opportunity this country has long fostered ... In the weeks and months to come, business leaders look forward to working with the Administration, as well as Democrats and Republicans in Congress, to achieve bipartisan, practical and comprehensive solutions to fix our broken immigration system, including a permanent solution for Dreamers that includes a path to citizenship."

In his letter, Cook stresses the importance of Dreamers, saying that they are "people who represent the best of our country – a place where individuals, in all our diversity, can come together to realize the American Dream and build a better future for the next generation." You can read the full letter from Tim Cook to President Joe Biden below: