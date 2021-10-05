What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook sent a memo to Apple employees today.
- The memo commemorated the life and legacy of Steve Jobs.
- Apple also released a tribute in the form of a short film about Jobs earlier today.
Earlier today, Apple remembered the tenth anniversary of Steve Job's passing on its website and with a touching film. In addition, Tim Cook sent a memo to the company's employees to celebrate the late co-founder of the company.
In an internal memo to Apple staff obtained by Bloomberg, Tim Cook talked about Steve Jobs, the impact he had at the company, and the legacy he left to all of them.
You can read the memo from Tim Cook below:
Team,
Today marks the 10th anniversary of Steve's passing. It's a moment to celebrate his life and to reflect on the extraordinary legacy he left behind.
Steve believed that "people with passion can change the world for the better." That's the philosophy that inspired him to create Apple. And it lives in us today.
Steve was so many things: brilliant, funny, and wise, a husband, a father, a friend, and, of course, a visionary. He challenged us to see the world not for what it was, but for what it could be. And he helped so many people, myself included, see the same potential in ourselves. Not a day goes by that I don't think about him.
This year, as much as any other, we're reminded of the profound impact our products have on the world. I feel so lucky that we spend our days creating wildly innovative tools that connect people, inspire them to think differently, and empower them to make their own dent in the universe, too. It's one of the many gifts that Steve gave to all of us.
I wish Steve were here to see the way his spirit lives on in all of your amazing work. But most of all, I wish he could see what you do next. Steve once said that his proudest achievements were the ones that were yet to come. He spent every day imagining a future that no one else could see and working relentlessly to bring his vision to life.
Steve was a singular figure, but he taught us all how to soar. I miss him, and I will cherish him always.
Tim
Apple marks 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death with touching tribute
Apple's website has been updated to mark the 10-year anniversary of the passing of Steve Jobs. The site features a touching short film and a statement from Jobs' family.
