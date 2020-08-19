Apple has announced that the company will be making a financial donation to assist in wildfire relief efforts in California.

On Wednesday night, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted out the announcement, saying that Apple will be donating to efforts that help those who are impacted by the wildfires raging across the state. He also encouraged those who may live in an area affected by the fires to listen to local evacuation orders.

"To our employees, friends and neighbors affected by the heatwave and expanding fires across CA, please stay safe and listen to local evacuation orders. Apple will be donating to local wildfire relief efforts."

To our employees, friends and neighbors affected by the heatwave and expanding fires across CA, please stay safe and listen to local evacuation orders. Apple will be donating to local wildfire relief efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 19, 2020

It is currently unclear how much money Apple will be donating to the relief efforts.

Reported by The Washington Post, California emergency authorities are currently fighting more than ninety fires as of Wednesday.

More than 90 fires torched California on Wednesday, overwhelming the state's capacity to respond as it called for help from the rest of the country. Cal Fire said it needed an additional 125 fire engines and 1,000 personnel to combat the blazes ... The National Interagency Fire Center, which coordinates federal firefighting efforts, was placed on its highest alert level.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the fires on Tuesday.